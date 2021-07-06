Court Orders 21-year-old Internet Fraudster to Sweep Abuja School for 90 Days (Photo) Republican Nigeria - Umuibe A convicted internet fraudster will spend the next 90 days sweeping Mpape Government Secondary School. The order was given by an FCT High Court, sitting in Kubwa, Abuja on Tuesday. The convict is a 21- year-old student, Abraham Umuibe.



News Credibility Score: 99%