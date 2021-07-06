Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court Orders 21-year-old Internet Fraudster to Sweep Abuja School for 90 Days (Photo)
News photo Republican Nigeria  - Umuibe   A convicted internet fraudster will spend the next 90 days sweeping Mpape Government Secondary School.   The order was given by an FCT High Court, sitting in Kubwa, Abuja on Tuesday.   The convict is a 21- year-old student, Abraham Umuibe.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

