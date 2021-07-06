Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: APC appointing VCs to rig elections — Wike alleges
Vanguard News  - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has alleged that the All Progressives Congress, APC, led federal government is appointing ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: FG Appointing VCs To Rig Elections — Gov. Wike Naija Loaded:
2023: FG Appointing VCs To Rig Elections — Gov. Wike
Vice Chancellors now appointed to rig elections for APC- Wike The News:
Vice Chancellors now appointed to rig elections for APC- Wike
Wike Accuses FG Of Appointing VCs To Rig Election The Nigeria Lawyer:
Wike Accuses FG Of Appointing VCs To Rig Election
Stop Using VCs To Rig Election - Wike Warns FG Global Village Extra:
Stop Using VCs To Rig Election - Wike Warns FG
Wike accuses FG of appointing VCs to rig election Republican Nigeria:
Wike accuses FG of appointing VCs to rig election
2023: FG appointing VCs to rig elections — Gov. Wike Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: FG appointing VCs to rig elections — Gov. Wike


   More Picks
1 NCDC records 91 new Covid-19 infections, 168,000 total cases - National Accord, 9 hours ago
2 Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo - News Break, 21 hours ago
3 “My Future Wife Will Buy Me A Ring And Propose On Both Knees” – Wizkid - Tori News, 1 day ago
4 Oko Iyabo: Yomi Fabiyi attracts more criticisms as he defends movie, says it never undermined the victim - Legit, 7 hours ago
5 Bandits attack supermarket in Enugu, cart away goods worth over N1 million - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
6 IPOB: Don’t jubilate over Nnamani Kanu’s arrest – Ohanaeze Youths tell Buhari Govt - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 FG spends N1.5bn on school feeding programme monthly in Kano State — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 10 hours ago
8 NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians - Prompt News, 19 hours ago
9 She was making my manhood rise spiritually - Man who killed and beheaded his aunt in Cross River claims she she belonged to the marine world - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info