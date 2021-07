Kaduna school abduction: Governor El-Rufai mourns Army and Navy personnel who died while defending students Linda Ikeji Blog - The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has condoled the families of two Nigerian Army and Navy personnel who paid the supreme price while defending students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna. The two personnel, Private Salisu Rabiu and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%