Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Copa America: I want Brazil vs Argentina Copa America Final - Footballer, Neymar says
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Brazil and PSG football star, Neymar said he hopes Argentina will be their opponents in the Copa America final .

 

 

Brazil beat Peru 1-0 in Monday’s semifinal in Rio de J

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Copa America: I want Argentina in the final - Neymar Daily Post:
Copa America: I want Argentina in the final - Neymar
Neymar: I Want Brazil vs Argentina Copa America Final Complete Sports:
Neymar: I Want Brazil vs Argentina Copa America Final
I Want Argentina In The Copa America Final – Neymar Naija Loaded:
I Want Argentina In The Copa America Final – Neymar
Copa America: Team Brazil sneaks past Peru into final Premium Times:
Copa America: Team Brazil sneaks past Peru into final
Neymar wants to face Argentina next, as Brazil reach Copa America final Ripples Nigeria:
Neymar wants to face Argentina next, as Brazil reach Copa America final
Copa America: I want Argentina in the final – Neymar Nigerian Eye:
Copa America: I want Argentina in the final – Neymar


   More Picks
1 I See Nnamdi Kanu In A Coffin, His Followers Declaring War On Buhari, Nigeria —Cleric - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC reports 50 cases, and 136 students test positive for Delta variant in Ghana - The Cable, 15 hours ago
3 Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo - News Break, 4 hours ago
4 I?ll repeat again that Mr. President is the one creating insecurity in this country - Gov Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 I did not insult Igbo, Hausa tribes – AGF, Malami - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Buhari charges security agents to ensure quick release of abducted Kaduna students - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
7 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
8 Richard Mofe-Damijo releases new photos as he turns 60 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Ortom condemns cultists' attack on primary school he attended in Makurdi - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 In the end we only regret the chances we didn?t take - Actress Rosy Meurer writes after photos of herself and her family went viral - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info