‘I’m having so much fun fulfilling my passion’ Rapper Falz Kemi Filani Blog - Nigerian rapper and songwriter Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has revealed he’s genuinely fulfilling his passion as he shares a throwback video, ‘Soft Work’. In the post shared on his Instagram page, Falz said the song ‘Soft Work’ was an ...



News Credibility Score: 90%