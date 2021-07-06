Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Baptist Convention urges FG, Kaduna Govt to rescue kidnapped students
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Nigerian Baptist Convention urges FG, Kaduna Govt to rescue kidnapped students

The Nigerian Baptist Convention has appealed to the Federal and Kaduna State Government to intensify their efforts to end the spate of ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Damishi: Nigerian Baptist Convention calls for prayers for rescue of abducted students The Sun:
Damishi: Nigerian Baptist Convention calls for prayers for rescue of abducted students
Nigerian Baptist Convention urges FG, Kaduna to rescue kidnapped students The Eagle Online:
Nigerian Baptist Convention urges FG, Kaduna to rescue kidnapped students
Nigerian Baptist Convention urges FG, Kaduna Govt to rescue kidnapped students News Diary Online:
Nigerian Baptist Convention urges FG, Kaduna Govt to rescue kidnapped students
Nigerian Baptist Convention begs government to rescue students Pulse Nigeria:
Nigerian Baptist Convention begs government to rescue students
Nigerian Baptist Convention urges FG to ensure abducted students’ release The Point:
Nigerian Baptist Convention urges FG to ensure abducted students’ release
Nigerian Baptist Convention Charges El-Rufai, Buhari On Abduction | Nigeria News Naija News:
Nigerian Baptist Convention Charges El-Rufai, Buhari On Abduction | Nigeria News


   More Picks
1 I?ll repeat again that Mr. President is the one creating insecurity in this country - Gov Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo - News Break, 11 hours ago
3 Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC reports 50 cases, and 136 students test positive for Delta variant in Ghana - The Cable, 22 hours ago
4 Yomi Fabiyi reacts as TAMPAN summons him over his new movie, ‘Oko Iyabo’ - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 We thought you would add value to us, but you didn’t – Brand drops BBNaija’s Vee as their ambassador - The Info NG, 17 hours ago
7 I did not insult Igbo, Hausa tribes – AGF, Malami - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Richard Mofe-Damijo releases new photos as he turns 60 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Ortom condemns cultists' attack on primary school he attended in Makurdi - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Igboho: There Is No Law Allowing You To Arrest Somebody In The Dead of the Night When You’re Not An Armed Robber - Gist 36, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info