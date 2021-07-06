Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria can be world number 1 in oil and gas — NLNG
News photo Daily Nigerian  - Tony Attah, the Managing Director, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, says Nigeria can become the world’s number one nation in oil and gas if deliberate actions are taken to actualise the ambition.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

