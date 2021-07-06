Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen kidnap four farmers in Ekiti, demand N50m ransom
The Punch  - Gunmen kidnap four farmers in Ekiti, demand N50m ransom

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen kidnap 4 farmers in Ekiti, demand N50m ransom Daily Post:
Gunmen kidnap 4 farmers in Ekiti, demand N50m ransom
Gunmen abduct farmers, demand N50m ransom in Ekiti Ripples Nigeria:
Gunmen abduct farmers, demand N50m ransom in Ekiti
Gunmen kidnap 4 farmers in Ekiti, demand N50m ransom The Dabigal Blog:
Gunmen kidnap 4 farmers in Ekiti, demand N50m ransom
Gunmen Kidnap 4 Farmers In Ekiti, Demand N50m Ransom Infotrust News:
Gunmen Kidnap 4 Farmers In Ekiti, Demand N50m Ransom
Suspected herdsmen abduct four Ekiti farmers, demand N50m ransom Republican Nigeria:
Suspected herdsmen abduct four Ekiti farmers, demand N50m ransom
Gunmen kidnap four farmers in Ekiti, demand N50m ransom Within Nigeria:
Gunmen kidnap four farmers in Ekiti, demand N50m ransom


   More Picks
1 I See Nnamdi Kanu In A Coffin, His Followers Declaring War On Buhari, Nigeria —Cleric - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC reports 50 cases, and 136 students test positive for Delta variant in Ghana - The Cable, 15 hours ago
3 Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo - News Break, 4 hours ago
4 I?ll repeat again that Mr. President is the one creating insecurity in this country - Gov Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 I did not insult Igbo, Hausa tribes – AGF, Malami - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Buhari charges security agents to ensure quick release of abducted Kaduna students - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
7 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
8 Richard Mofe-Damijo releases new photos as he turns 60 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Ortom condemns cultists' attack on primary school he attended in Makurdi - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 In the end we only regret the chances we didn?t take - Actress Rosy Meurer writes after photos of herself and her family went viral - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info