Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians
Prompt News  - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring effective stewardship of the nation’s hydrocarbon resources to guarantee energy security and drive [...]
The post NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

NNPC commits to ensuring energy sufficiency, wealth creation for Nigerians News Diary Online:
NNPC commits to ensuring energy sufficiency, wealth creation for Nigerians
NNPC reiterates its commitment to ensuring energy sufficiency, wealth creation for Nigerians National Accord:
NNPC reiterates its commitment to ensuring energy sufficiency, wealth creation for Nigerians
NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians Benco News:
NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians
NOG 2021: NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians Mega News:
NOG 2021: NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians
NNPC Commits To Ensuring Energy Sufficiency And Wealth Creation For Nigerians The Genius Media:
NNPC Commits To Ensuring Energy Sufficiency And Wealth Creation For Nigerians
NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians Observers Times:
NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians


   More Picks
1 I See Nnamdi Kanu In A Coffin, His Followers Declaring War On Buhari, Nigeria —Cleric - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC reports 50 cases, and 136 students test positive for Delta variant in Ghana - The Cable, 15 hours ago
3 Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo - News Break, 4 hours ago
4 I?ll repeat again that Mr. President is the one creating insecurity in this country - Gov Ortom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 I did not insult Igbo, Hausa tribes – AGF, Malami - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Buhari charges security agents to ensure quick release of abducted Kaduna students - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
7 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
8 Richard Mofe-Damijo releases new photos as he turns 60 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Ortom condemns cultists' attack on primary school he attended in Makurdi - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 In the end we only regret the chances we didn?t take - Actress Rosy Meurer writes after photos of herself and her family went viral - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info