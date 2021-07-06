Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Dollar video: Court orders Ganduje to pay N800,000 to Ja'afar Ja'afar, Daily Nigerian
The Cable
- A Kano state high court has ordered Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, to pay N800,000 to Ja'afar Ja'afar, publisher of Daily Nigerian...
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Dollar bribery video: Court orders Ganduje to pay N.8m to Ja'afar
Signal:
Dollar Videos: Court Fines Ganduje N800k for Withdrawing Suit Against Ja’afar Ja’afar
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Dollar Videos: Court Fines Ganduje N800k For Withdrawing Suit Against Ja’afar Ja’afar
Naija News:
Dollar Videos: Court Orders Ganduje To Pay N.8m To Ja’afar Ja’afar
Infotrust News:
Dollar Videos: Court Fines Ganduje N800k For Withdrawing Suit Against Ja’afar Ja’afar
More Picks
1
I See Nnamdi Kanu In A Coffin, His Followers Declaring War On Buhari, Nigeria —Cleric -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
2
Daily COVID Tracker: NCDC reports 50 cases, and 136 students test positive for Delta variant in Ghana -
The Cable,
15 hours ago
3
Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo -
News Break,
4 hours ago
4
I?ll repeat again that Mr. President is the one creating insecurity in this country - Gov Ortom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
I did not insult Igbo, Hausa tribes – AGF, Malami -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
6
Buhari charges security agents to ensure quick release of abducted Kaduna students -
Ripples Nigeria,
22 hours ago
7
Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo -
Daily Post,
1 hour ago
8
Richard Mofe-Damijo releases new photos as he turns 60 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Ortom condemns cultists' attack on primary school he attended in Makurdi -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
10
In the end we only regret the chances we didn?t take - Actress Rosy Meurer writes after photos of herself and her family went viral -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...