Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


She was making my manhood rise spiritually - Man who killed and beheaded his aunt in Cross River claims she she belonged to the marine world
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Cross River Police Command has paraded a man who allegedly killed and beheaded his aunt in Calabar South Local Government Area of the state.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

She was making my manhood rise spiritually — Man who beheaded his aunt opens up Vanguard News:
She was making my manhood rise spiritually — Man who beheaded his aunt opens up
‘She Was Making My Manhood Rise Spiritually’ – Man Who Beheaded His Aunt Naija Loaded:
‘She Was Making My Manhood Rise Spiritually’ – Man Who Beheaded His Aunt
“She was making my manhood rise spiritually” – Man who killed and beheaded his aunt in Cross River claims she belonged to the marine world Yaba Left Online:
“She was making my manhood rise spiritually” – Man who killed and beheaded his aunt in Cross River claims she belonged to the marine world
Man beheads aunt for allegedly controlling his manhood spiritually Lailas News:
Man beheads aunt for allegedly controlling his manhood spiritually
‘She Was Making My Manhood Rise Spiritually’, Says Man Who Beheaded Aunt News Break:
‘She Was Making My Manhood Rise Spiritually’, Says Man Who Beheaded Aunt
Cross River man murders aunt after accusing her of making manhood rise spiritually 1st for Credible News:
Cross River man murders aunt after accusing her of making manhood rise spiritually
“She was making my manhood rise spiritually” – Man who killed and beheaded his aunt in Cross River claims she belonged to the marine world Luci Post:
“She was making my manhood rise spiritually” – Man who killed and beheaded his aunt in Cross River claims she belonged to the marine world
“She was making my manhood rise spiritually” – Man who killed and beheaded his aunt in Cross River claims she belonged to the marine world Naija Parrot:
“She was making my manhood rise spiritually” – Man who killed and beheaded his aunt in Cross River claims she belonged to the marine world
She was making my manhood rise spiritually – Man who beheaded his aunt in Calabar claims Within Nigeria:
She was making my manhood rise spiritually – Man who beheaded his aunt in Calabar claims
Tori News:
'She Was Making My Manhood Rise Spiritually' - Man Who Beheaded His Aunt Confesses (Photo)


   More Picks
1 NCDC records 91 new Covid-19 infections, 168,000 total cases - National Accord, 9 hours ago
2 Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo - News Break, 21 hours ago
3 “My Future Wife Will Buy Me A Ring And Propose On Both Knees” – Wizkid - Tori News, 1 day ago
4 Oko Iyabo: Yomi Fabiyi attracts more criticisms as he defends movie, says it never undermined the victim - Legit, 7 hours ago
5 Bandits attack supermarket in Enugu, cart away goods worth over N1 million - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
6 IPOB: Don’t jubilate over Nnamani Kanu’s arrest – Ohanaeze Youths tell Buhari Govt - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 FG spends N1.5bn on school feeding programme monthly in Kano State — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 10 hours ago
8 NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians - Prompt News, 19 hours ago
9 She was making my manhood rise spiritually - Man who killed and beheaded his aunt in Cross River claims she she belonged to the marine world - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info