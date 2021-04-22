Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Baba Ijesha: Friends open GoFundMe account to cover actor’s legal expenses
The Punch  - As the trial of Baba Ijesha continues in court, some of his friends have resorted to creating a GoFundMe account to cover his legal fee

Colleague set up Gofundme for Baba Ijesha The Nation:
Colleague set up Gofundme for Baba Ijesha
Nollywood fans slam GoFundMe account for Baba Ijesha, only €20 raised PM News:
Nollywood fans slam GoFundMe account for Baba Ijesha, only €20 raised
GoFundMe Account Opened For Baba Ijesha, With €50,000 Target The Will:
GoFundMe Account Opened For Baba Ijesha, With €50,000 Target
Nigerians react as GoFundMe contribution to cover Baba Ijesha Gist Reel:
Nigerians react as GoFundMe contribution to cover Baba Ijesha's legal expenses go viral
Colleague set up Gofundme for Baba Ijesha Republican Nigeria:
Colleague set up Gofundme for Baba Ijesha


