EFCC Arrests Oyo Assembly Officials Over Alleged N1.3bn Fraud
News photo Leadership  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has quizzed six officials of the Oyo State House of Assembly over a  case of conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of public funds, and abuse of office to the tune of over N1.3 billion.

12 hours ago
