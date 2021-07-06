Post News
News at a Glance
Kidnappers of Bethel Baptist High School students demand foodstuff from the school to feed the 121 kids held hostage
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The bandits who invaded Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, in the early hours of Monday, July 5, have called the school's management t
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Break:
125 Of Our Students Are With Bandits – Bethel School Management
The News Guru:
Bandits contact Bethel Baptist School management, say 125 kidnapped students doing fine in their custody
Oyo Gist:
Reno Omokri blames DSS for the abduction of students of Bethel Baptist High School
Naija News:
Bethel School: Bandits Reveal Health Status Of Kidnapped Students
News Breakers:
Bethel Baptist High School: Bandits contacts management
Global Upfront:
2 soldiers killed by bandits during abduction of 140 students at Bethel School, Kaduna State, buried
Tori News:
UN Reacts to Abduction of Bethel Baptist High School Students
More Picks
1
Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo -
News Break,
16 hours ago
2
“My Future Wife Will Buy Me A Ring And Propose On Both Knees” – Wizkid -
Tori News,
19 hours ago
3
Oko Iyabo: Yomi Fabiyi attracts more criticisms as he defends movie, says it never undermined the victim -
Legit,
2 hours ago
4
NCDC records 91 new Covid-19 infections, 168,000 total cases -
National Accord,
4 hours ago
5
We thought you would add value to us, but you didn’t – Brand drops BBNaija’s Vee as their ambassador -
The Info NG,
23 hours ago
6
Copa America: I want Brazil vs Argentina Copa America Final - Footballer, Neymar says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians -
Prompt News,
14 hours ago
8
Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
9
Richard Mofe-Damijo releases new photos as he turns 60 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
IPOB: Don’t jubilate over Nnamani Kanu’s arrest – Ohanaeze Youths tell Buhari Govt -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
