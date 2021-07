IPOB: Don’t jubilate over Nnamani Kanu’s arrest – Ohanaeze Youths tell Buhari Govt Daily Post - The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged the Federal Government not to celebrate the arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, spoke on ...



News Credibility Score: 99%