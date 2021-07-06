Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NCDC records 91 new Covid-19 infections, 168,000 total cases
National Accord  - By CALLISTUS OFFOR, Abuja – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday announced that it has registered 91 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), [...]

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos tops list as Nigeria posts more COVID-19 cases Daily Post:
Lagos tops list as Nigeria posts more COVID-19 cases
Nigeria posts more COVID-19 cases, Lagos leads The Sun:
Nigeria posts more COVID-19 cases, Lagos leads
Nigeria posts more COVID-19 cases, Lagos leads News Diary Online:
Nigeria posts more COVID-19 cases, Lagos leads
Nigeria posts more COVID-19 cases, Lagos leads The News:
Nigeria posts more COVID-19 cases, Lagos leads
Nigeria posts more COVID-19 cases, Lagos leads The Eagle Online:
Nigeria posts more COVID-19 cases, Lagos leads
Coronavirus: Lagos Tops As NCDC Reports 91 New COVID-19 Cases Naija News:
Coronavirus: Lagos Tops As NCDC Reports 91 New COVID-19 Cases
Julia Blaise Blog:
Nigeria records 91 new cases of Coronavirus, as NCDC warns of new surge
COVID-19 cases surge as Nigeria records 91 new infections Affairs TV:
COVID-19 cases surge as Nigeria records 91 new infections
COVID-19: NCDC Reports 91 New Cases Gist Lovers:
COVID-19: NCDC Reports 91 New Cases
COVID-19 Cases Surge As Nigeria Records 91 New Infections Gist 36:
COVID-19 Cases Surge As Nigeria Records 91 New Infections
COVID-19 Cases Surge As Nigeria Records 91 New Infections Republican Nigeria:
COVID-19 Cases Surge As Nigeria Records 91 New Infections
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (05 July 2021) MetroStar Nigeria:
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (05 July 2021)
COVID-19 Cases Surge As Nigeria Records 91 New Infections Tori News:
COVID-19 Cases Surge As Nigeria Records 91 New Infections


   More Picks
1 Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo - News Break, 16 hours ago
2 “My Future Wife Will Buy Me A Ring And Propose On Both Knees” – Wizkid - Tori News, 19 hours ago
3 Oko Iyabo: Yomi Fabiyi attracts more criticisms as he defends movie, says it never undermined the victim - Legit, 2 hours ago
4 NCDC records 91 new Covid-19 infections, 168,000 total cases - National Accord, 4 hours ago
5 We thought you would add value to us, but you didn’t – Brand drops BBNaija’s Vee as their ambassador - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
6 Copa America: I want Brazil vs Argentina Copa America Final - Footballer, Neymar says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians - Prompt News, 14 hours ago
8 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
9 Richard Mofe-Damijo releases new photos as he turns 60 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 IPOB: Don’t jubilate over Nnamani Kanu’s arrest – Ohanaeze Youths tell Buhari Govt - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info