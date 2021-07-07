Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reno Omokri Withdraws Support For IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, States His Reasons
News photo Tori News  - Omokri hinged his decision on some of Nnamdi Kanu's utterances, how he has carried minority groups who he claims are part of Biafra and how members of the group attack those who oppose them.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reno Omokri withdraws support for IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, says he cant be minority under Biafra Daily Post:
Reno Omokri withdraws support for IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, says he cant be minority under Biafra
Reno Omokri Changes Perspective On Nigeria, Withdraws Support For Nnamdi Kanu The Herald:
Reno Omokri Changes Perspective On Nigeria, Withdraws Support For Nnamdi Kanu
Former Presidential Aide Reno Omokri Withdraws His Support From IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu KOKO TV Nigeria:
Former Presidential Aide Reno Omokri Withdraws His Support From IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu
Reno Omokri withdraws support for Nnamdi Kanu, states his reasons Within Nigeria:
Reno Omokri withdraws support for Nnamdi Kanu, states his reasons
Biafra: Reno Omokri withdraws support for Nnamdi Kanu, gives reasons Politics Nigeria:
Biafra: Reno Omokri withdraws support for Nnamdi Kanu, gives reasons
Reno Omokri Withdraws Support For IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Naija News:
Reno Omokri Withdraws Support For IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu


   More Picks
1 NCDC records 91 new Covid-19 infections, 168,000 total cases - National Accord, 9 hours ago
2 Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo - News Break, 21 hours ago
3 “My Future Wife Will Buy Me A Ring And Propose On Both Knees” – Wizkid - Tori News, 1 day ago
4 Oko Iyabo: Yomi Fabiyi attracts more criticisms as he defends movie, says it never undermined the victim - Legit, 7 hours ago
5 Bandits attack supermarket in Enugu, cart away goods worth over N1 million - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
6 IPOB: Don’t jubilate over Nnamani Kanu’s arrest – Ohanaeze Youths tell Buhari Govt - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 FG spends N1.5bn on school feeding programme monthly in Kano State — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 10 hours ago
8 NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians - Prompt News, 19 hours ago
9 She was making my manhood rise spiritually - Man who killed and beheaded his aunt in Cross River claims she she belonged to the marine world - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info