Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kwankwaso Opens Up On Reports That He’s Planning to Join PDP
News photo Republican Nigeria  - Kwankwaso   Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has reacted to reports that he’s planning to join the All Progressives Congress.   According to him, he has no plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).   He also revealed ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kwankwaso speaks on dumping PDP for APC Daily Post:
Kwankwaso speaks on dumping PDP for APC
Kwankwaso denies plans to dump PDP PM News:
Kwankwaso denies plans to dump PDP
Kwankwaso speaks on dumping PDP for APC Nigerian Eye:
Kwankwaso speaks on dumping PDP for APC
Ex-Kano Gov Kwankwaso Speaks On Returning To APC Naija News:
Ex-Kano Gov Kwankwaso Speaks On Returning To APC
2023: Kwankwaso speaks on dumping PDP for APC Within Nigeria:
2023: Kwankwaso speaks on dumping PDP for APC
Kwankwaso speaks on defecting to APC Kemi Filani Blog:
Kwankwaso speaks on defecting to APC
Kwankwaso Opens Up On Reports That He Tori News:
Kwankwaso Opens Up On Reports That He's Planning to Join PDP


   More Picks
1 Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo - News Break, 16 hours ago
2 “My Future Wife Will Buy Me A Ring And Propose On Both Knees” – Wizkid - Tori News, 19 hours ago
3 Oko Iyabo: Yomi Fabiyi attracts more criticisms as he defends movie, says it never undermined the victim - Legit, 2 hours ago
4 NCDC records 91 new Covid-19 infections, 168,000 total cases - National Accord, 4 hours ago
5 We thought you would add value to us, but you didn’t – Brand drops BBNaija’s Vee as their ambassador - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
6 Copa America: I want Brazil vs Argentina Copa America Final - Footballer, Neymar says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians - Prompt News, 14 hours ago
8 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
9 Richard Mofe-Damijo releases new photos as he turns 60 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 IPOB: Don’t jubilate over Nnamani Kanu’s arrest – Ohanaeze Youths tell Buhari Govt - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info