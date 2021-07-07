Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NSCDC inaugurates zonal Rapid Response Squad to combat crimes
Ripples Nigeria  - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has disclosed that it is set to inaugurate a Zonal Rapid Response Squad in Osun, Ekiti, and the Ondo States to combat crimes.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 NCDC records 91 new Covid-19 infections, 168,000 total cases - National Accord, 13 hours ago
2 FIRS generates N650bn in June, highest since advent of Covid-19 - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
3 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 FG spends N1.5bn on school feeding programme monthly in Kano State — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 14 hours ago
5 Senate okays Buhari's N2.3trn foreign loan request - The Punch, 7 hours ago
6 IPOB: Don’t jubilate over Nnamani Kanu’s arrest – Ohanaeze Youths tell Buhari Govt - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
8 2023: Why Yahaya Bello is not qualified to be Nigeria’s President – Adeyanju - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
9 Nigerian couple welcomes triplets after 12 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 She was making my manhood rise spiritually - Man who killed and beheaded his aunt in Cross River claims she she belonged to the marine world - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
