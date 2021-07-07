Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Public School Teachers In Nigeria's Capital City Close Schools Over Unpaid Salary
Sahara Reporters
- The decision to close down schools in the area was due to the refusal of the LEA to pay the teachers their June salary.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Abuja teachers shut down public schools over unpaid salary
Independent:
Abuja: Teachers Shut Down Public Schools Over Unpaid Salary
Republican Nigeria:
Abuja Teachers Shut Down Public Schools Over Unpaid Salary
Politics Nigeria:
Abuja Teachers shut down schools over unpaid salaries
Talk Glitz:
Teachers Shut Down Public Schools In Abuja Over Unpaid Salaries
Naija News:
Primary Schools Shut In Abuja As Teachers Protest Over June Salary
Tori News:
Abuja Teachers Shut Down Public Schools Over Unpaid Salary
More Picks
1
NCDC records 91 new Covid-19 infections, 168,000 total cases -
National Accord,
9 hours ago
2
Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo -
News Break,
21 hours ago
3
“My Future Wife Will Buy Me A Ring And Propose On Both Knees” – Wizkid -
Tori News,
1 day ago
4
Oko Iyabo: Yomi Fabiyi attracts more criticisms as he defends movie, says it never undermined the victim -
Legit,
7 hours ago
5
Bandits attack supermarket in Enugu, cart away goods worth over N1 million -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
6
IPOB: Don’t jubilate over Nnamani Kanu’s arrest – Ohanaeze Youths tell Buhari Govt -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
7
FG spends N1.5bn on school feeding programme monthly in Kano State — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
10 hours ago
8
NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians -
Prompt News,
19 hours ago
9
She was making my manhood rise spiritually - Man who killed and beheaded his aunt in Cross River claims she she belonged to the marine world -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
