Buhari to host Nigeria’s Olympic Team on Monday before departure for Tokyo
Ripples Nigeria  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday will host members of Team Nigeria to the Tokyo Olympics at the Presidential Villa before the final batch of the contingent departs for the Games. Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, disclosed this ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

   More Picks
1 Senate okays Buhari's N2.3trn foreign loan request - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Buhari appoints Abdulahmid as new Envoy to WTO - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 2023: Why Yahaya Bello is not qualified to be Nigeria’s President – Adeyanju - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Nigerian couple welcomes triplets after 12 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Photos and videos from veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo's 60th birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 British High Commission Replied Nnamdi Kanu's Letter, Pledges Consular Protection—Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
7 Firstbank Holds SMEConnect Webinar, Enlightens Entrepreneurs on Accessing Finance for Their Business - Investor King, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerian Army releases list of successful candidates for mass recruitment - Legit, 21 hours ago
9 FEC approves N33.5Bn for NIMASA’s new Headquarters, erosion control in 12 states - The Nation, 13 hours ago
10 I Was Mercilessly Beaten In Kenya – Nnamdi Kanu Tells Lawyer, Ejiofor - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
