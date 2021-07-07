Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why DSS arrested youths wearing BuhariMustGo t-shirt ― Dunamis
Nigerian Tribune  - On Sunday 4th July this year, the story of some youths arrested by the DSS at Dunamis Church headquarters Lugbe, Abuja for wearing a T-shirt

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Nigeria Secret Police Arrest Blind Saxophonist For Wearing #BuhariMustGo T-Shirt
DSS arrest blind saxophonist wearing #BuhariMustGo T-Shirt — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
DSS arrest blind saxophonist wearing #BuhariMustGo T-Shirt — NEWSVERGE
Nigeria Secret Police Arrest Blind Saxophonist For Wearing #BuhariMustGo T-Shirt Newzandar News:
Nigeria Secret Police Arrest Blind Saxophonist For Wearing #BuhariMustGo T-Shirt
Nigeria Secret Police Arrest Blind Saxophonist For Wearing #BuhariMustGo T-Shirt Republican Nigeria:
Nigeria Secret Police Arrest Blind Saxophonist For Wearing #BuhariMustGo T-Shirt
Nigeria Secret Police Arrest Blind Saxophonist For Wearing #BuhariMustGo T-Shirt Gist 36:
Nigeria Secret Police Arrest Blind Saxophonist For Wearing #BuhariMustGo T-Shirt
Nigeria Secret Police Arrest Blind Saxophonist For Wearing #BuhariMustGo T-Shirt Tori News:
Nigeria Secret Police Arrest Blind Saxophonist For Wearing #BuhariMustGo T-Shirt


   More Picks
1 NCDC records 91 new Covid-19 infections, 168,000 total cases - National Accord, 13 hours ago
2 FIRS generates N650bn in June, highest since advent of Covid-19 - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
3 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 FG spends N1.5bn on school feeding programme monthly in Kano State — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 14 hours ago
5 Senate okays Buhari's N2.3trn foreign loan request - The Punch, 7 hours ago
6 IPOB: Don’t jubilate over Nnamani Kanu’s arrest – Ohanaeze Youths tell Buhari Govt - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
8 2023: Why Yahaya Bello is not qualified to be Nigeria’s President – Adeyanju - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
9 Nigerian couple welcomes triplets after 12 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 She was making my manhood rise spiritually - Man who killed and beheaded his aunt in Cross River claims she she belonged to the marine world - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info