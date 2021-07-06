Post News
News at a Glance
Seven Nigerians Sentenced To Long Jail-Terms In Togo For Attempting To Hijack Ship
Sahara Reporters
- They were on trial for “maritime piracy, wilful violence and groups of criminals”.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Seven Nigerians jailed in Togo for attempted ship hijack
The Sun:
Piracy: Togo jails 7 Nigerians over attempted hijack of ship
Independent:
Seven Nigerians Jailed In Togo For Attempted Ship Hijack
Republican Nigeria:
Seven Nigerians Sentenced To Long Jail-Terms In Togo For Attempting To Hijack Ship
News Rangers:
Seven Nigerian Pirates Jailed In Togo For Attempted Ship Hijack
Tori News:
Seven Nigerians Sentenced To Long Jail-Terms In Togo For Attempting To Hijack Ship
More Picks
1
NCDC records 91 new Covid-19 infections, 168,000 total cases -
National Accord,
13 hours ago
2
FIRS generates N650bn in June, highest since advent of Covid-19 -
Ripples Nigeria,
10 hours ago
3
Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
FG spends N1.5bn on school feeding programme monthly in Kano State — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
14 hours ago
5
Senate okays Buhari's N2.3trn foreign loan request -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
6
IPOB: Don’t jubilate over Nnamani Kanu’s arrest – Ohanaeze Youths tell Buhari Govt -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
7
NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians -
Prompt News,
23 hours ago
8
2023: Why Yahaya Bello is not qualified to be Nigeria’s President – Adeyanju -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
9
Nigerian couple welcomes triplets after 12 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
She was making my manhood rise spiritually - Man who killed and beheaded his aunt in Cross River claims she she belonged to the marine world -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
