Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nobody can ban my movie, Oko Iyabo – Yomi Fabiyi insists
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Nigerian actor, Yomi Fabiyi has stated that nobody can ban his controversial movie, Oko Iyabo. The movie which was recently released on YouTube has sparked ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Oko Iyabo: Nobody Can Ban My Movie – Yomi Fabiyi KOKO TV Nigeria:
Oko Iyabo: Nobody Can Ban My Movie – Yomi Fabiyi
"Nobody banned my movie, I Gist Reel:
"Nobody banned my movie, I've the right to write my own story" - Yomi Fabiyi speaks
Yomi Fabiyi Says Nobody Can Ban His Movie Oko Iyabo The Genius Media:
Yomi Fabiyi Says Nobody Can Ban His Movie Oko Iyabo
Nobody can ban my movie, Oko Iyabo – Yomi Fabiyi says, gives reasons Republican Nigeria:
Nobody can ban my movie, Oko Iyabo – Yomi Fabiyi says, gives reasons
Nobody Banned My Movie- Yomi Fabiyi Insists iBrand TV:
Nobody Banned My Movie- Yomi Fabiyi Insists


   More Picks
1 NCDC records 91 new Covid-19 infections, 168,000 total cases - National Accord, 9 hours ago
2 Generating $1 Billion By 2025, Leather Industry Is A Game-Changer Waiting To Happen In Nigeria, Says Osinbajo - News Break, 21 hours ago
3 “My Future Wife Will Buy Me A Ring And Propose On Both Knees” – Wizkid - Tori News, 1 day ago
4 Oko Iyabo: Yomi Fabiyi attracts more criticisms as he defends movie, says it never undermined the victim - Legit, 7 hours ago
5 Bandits attack supermarket in Enugu, cart away goods worth over N1 million - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
6 IPOB: Don’t jubilate over Nnamani Kanu’s arrest – Ohanaeze Youths tell Buhari Govt - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 FG spends N1.5bn on school feeding programme monthly in Kano State — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 10 hours ago
8 NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians - Prompt News, 19 hours ago
9 She was making my manhood rise spiritually - Man who killed and beheaded his aunt in Cross River claims she she belonged to the marine world - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info