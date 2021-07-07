Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Supreme Court upholds Sen Abiru’s victory as Lagos East Senator
Republican Nigeria  - The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)’s suit which sought to disqualify Senator Adetokunbo Abiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from continuing to represent Lagos East Senatorial District. It upheld the ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

