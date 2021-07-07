Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fire destroys shops, property worth millions in Ladipo Market [PHOTOS]
News photo Politics Nigeria  - An inferno has gulped shops and property worth millions of Naira at the popular Ladipo auto-spare parts Market in Lagos. According to Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, NEMA Acting Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, the fire started about 4a.m.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

