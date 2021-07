Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho: Security agencies must go after bandits too – Primate Ayodele Daily Post - The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Wednesday said security operatives should go after bandits like it did with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday ...



News Credibility Score: 99%