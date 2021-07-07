Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APC considers stiffer sanctions for Lai Mohammed over outburst against Kwara governor
News photo Republican Nigeria  - The Kwara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has given indication that it may sanction the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed over his recent outburst against governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in the state.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

