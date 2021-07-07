Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

12,128 abandoned projects uncovered by forensic auditors, says Akpabio
Republican Nigeria  - By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja The ongoing forensic audit of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has uncovered 12,128 abandoned projects without a trace of contractors who the jobs were awarded to, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio, has ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

