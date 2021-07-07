Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


England vs Denmark: Mourinho tells Southgate one player that must start
Daily Post  - Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has told England boss Gareth Southgate to start Jack Grealish in their Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

England survive Denmark scare to reach first major final in 55 years The Guardian:
England survive Denmark scare to reach first major final in 55 years
Former England boss backs Southgate for Euro success Vanguard News:
Former England boss backs Southgate for Euro success
Euro 2020: England Beat Denmark 2-1 To Reach First Final Since 1966 Independent:
Euro 2020: England Beat Denmark 2-1 To Reach First Final Since 1966
England Defeat Denmark In Extra Time To Book Euro 2020 Final Against Italy KOKO TV Nigeria:
England Defeat Denmark In Extra Time To Book Euro 2020 Final Against Italy
England Beat Denmark To Reach Euro 2020 Final Fresh Reporters:
England Beat Denmark To Reach Euro 2020 Final
England beat Denmark to reach first major final in 55 years Within Nigeria:
England beat Denmark to reach first major final in 55 years
England narrowly beat Denmark, qualify for Euro 2020 final Republican Nigeria:
England narrowly beat Denmark, qualify for Euro 2020 final


   More Picks
1 NCDC records 91 new Covid-19 infections, 168,000 total cases - National Accord, 17 hours ago
2 Davido Pens Emotional Letter To Late Friend, Obama DMW - Independent, 8 hours ago
3 FG spends N1.5bn on school feeding programme monthly in Kano State — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 18 hours ago
4 Igboho, Other Yoruba Nation Agitators Insulted Monarchs — Oluwo Gives Reason For Monarchs' Silence On Igboho's House Raid - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
5 Senate okays Buhari's N2.3trn foreign loan request - The Punch, 11 hours ago
6 We have no hand in arrest of ‘Buhari Must Go’ protesters – Dunamis - The Punch, 13 hours ago
7 IPOB: Don’t jubilate over Nnamani Kanu’s arrest – Ohanaeze Youths tell Buhari Govt - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 2023: Why Yahaya Bello is not qualified to be Nigeria’s President – Adeyanju - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Nigerian couple welcomes triplets after 12 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Kidnappers of Bethel Baptist High School students demand foodstuff from the school to feed the 121 kids held hostage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info