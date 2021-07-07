Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why Yoruba Monarchs Are Silent On Igboho's House Raid - Oluwo Of Iwo Opens Up
Tori News  - Oluwo also said Sunday Igboho was cautioned about the manner he was agitating for Yoruba Nation but he failed to adjust.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why Yoruba monarchs are silent on Igboho The Punch:
Why Yoruba monarchs are silent on Igboho's house raid - Oluwo
Why Yoruba monarchs are silent over invasion of Igboho’s home – Olowu Daily Post:
Why Yoruba monarchs are silent over invasion of Igboho’s home – Olowu
‘Why Yoruba Kings Are Silent On Igboho’s House Raid’ – Oluwo Of Iwo Opens Up Naija Loaded:
‘Why Yoruba Kings Are Silent On Igboho’s House Raid’ – Oluwo Of Iwo Opens Up
Why Yoruba Monarchs Are Silent Over Invasion Of Igboho’s Home — Olowu The Info Stride:
Why Yoruba Monarchs Are Silent Over Invasion Of Igboho’s Home — Olowu
Why Yoruba monarchs are silent over invasion of Igboho’s home – Olowu of iwo Nigerian Eye:
Why Yoruba monarchs are silent over invasion of Igboho’s home – Olowu of iwo
Why Yoruba Monarchs Are Silent On Igboho’s House Raid Republican Nigeria:
Why Yoruba Monarchs Are Silent On Igboho’s House Raid
Why Yoruba Monarchs Are Silent On Igboho’s House Raid Gist 36:
Why Yoruba Monarchs Are Silent On Igboho’s House Raid
Why Yoruba Monarchs Are Silent Over Invasion Of Igboho’s Home – Olowu Of Iwo Naija on Point:
Why Yoruba Monarchs Are Silent Over Invasion Of Igboho’s Home – Olowu Of Iwo
Why Yoruba Monarchs Are Silent Over Invasion Of Igboho’s Home – Olowu Of Iwo Newzandar News:
Why Yoruba Monarchs Are Silent Over Invasion Of Igboho’s Home – Olowu Of Iwo


   More Picks
1 NCDC records 91 new Covid-19 infections, 168,000 total cases - National Accord, 13 hours ago
2 FIRS generates N650bn in June, highest since advent of Covid-19 - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
3 Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 FG spends N1.5bn on school feeding programme monthly in Kano State — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 14 hours ago
5 Senate okays Buhari's N2.3trn foreign loan request - The Punch, 7 hours ago
6 IPOB: Don’t jubilate over Nnamani Kanu’s arrest – Ohanaeze Youths tell Buhari Govt - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
8 2023: Why Yahaya Bello is not qualified to be Nigeria’s President – Adeyanju - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
9 Nigerian couple welcomes triplets after 12 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 She was making my manhood rise spiritually - Man who killed and beheaded his aunt in Cross River claims she she belonged to the marine world - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info