Jacob Zuma: Deadline looms for South African police to arrest former president
BBC Africa  - South Africa's police have until Wednesday to arrest ex-president Jacob Zuma after a court order.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Senate okays Buhari's N2.3trn foreign loan request - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Buhari appoints Abdulahmid as new Envoy to WTO - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 2023: Why Yahaya Bello is not qualified to be Nigeria’s President – Adeyanju - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Nigerian couple welcomes triplets after 12 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Photos and videos from veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo's 60th birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 British High Commission Replied Nnamdi Kanu's Letter, Pledges Consular Protection—Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
7 Firstbank Holds SMEConnect Webinar, Enlightens Entrepreneurs on Accessing Finance for Their Business - Investor King, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerian Army releases list of successful candidates for mass recruitment - Legit, 21 hours ago
9 FEC approves N33.5Bn for NIMASA’s new Headquarters, erosion control in 12 states - The Nation, 13 hours ago
10 I Was Mercilessly Beaten In Kenya – Nnamdi Kanu Tells Lawyer, Ejiofor - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
