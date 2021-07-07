Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why we held simulated terror attack on Abuja stadium – NEMA | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says the simulated terrorists attack on the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja is to prepare relevant agencies for coordinated emergency response.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why Police, NEMA, others held simulated terror attack on Abuja stadium Daily Post:
Why Police, NEMA, others held simulated terror attack on Abuja stadium
Why we held simulated terror attack on Abuja stadium – NEMA The Punch:
Why we held simulated terror attack on Abuja stadium – NEMA
Why we held simulated terror attack on Abuja stadium – NEMA Daily Nigerian:
Why we held simulated terror attack on Abuja stadium – NEMA
Why we held simulated terror attack on Abuja stadium – NEMA The Eagle Online:
Why we held simulated terror attack on Abuja stadium – NEMA
NEMA staged terror attack on Abuja National stadium Pulse Nigeria:
NEMA staged terror attack on Abuja National stadium


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army releases list of successful candidates for mass recruitment - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 Buhari appoints Abdulahmid as new Envoy to WTO - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Senate okays Buhari's N2.3trn foreign loan request - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerian couple welcomes triplets after 12 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 FEC approves N86.5bn for roads in Rivers, Lagos States - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
6 Yoruba Nation Protesters Storm Olubadan Palace, Demand Release Of Arrested Agitators - Independent, 19 hours ago
7 Concerns deepen over attacks against children, child abductions in parts of West, Central Africa, UNICEF declares - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
8 2023: Why Yahaya Bello is not qualified to be Nigeria’s President – Adeyanju - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Buhari has mismanaged Nigeria, says Colonel Dangiwa Umar - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
10 British High Commission Replied Nnamdi Kanu's Letter, Pledges Consular Protection—Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info