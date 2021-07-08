Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Countdown to Finale: MultiChoice reveals grand prize for Nigerian Idol S6 winner
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Countdown to Finale: MultiChoice reveals grand prize for Nigerian Idol S6 winner

The finale episode of Nigerian Idol season 6 will be staged on Sunday, 11 July 2021 live on DStv and GOtv. Fans of the singing competition ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

