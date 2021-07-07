Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I Was Mercilessly Beaten In Kenya – Nnamdi Kanu Tells Lawyer, Ejiofor
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has recounted his experience in Kenya while speaking with his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, saying he was “mercilessly beaten and tortured” in the East African country before his ...

