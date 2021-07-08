Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian man breaks 133-year-old record as he graduates from Russian University with perfect 5.0 CGPA
Correct NG  - A Nigerian man has done himself and his family proud at a European university as he finished with a perfect cumulative grade point average (CGPA). The medical doctor identified as Justin Chukwudi Olewuezi recently bagged a degree from Siberian State ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Man Breaks Over 130-year-old Record In Russian University (Photo) Naija Loaded:
Nigerian Man Breaks Over 130-year-old Record In Russian University (Photo)
Nigerian man breaks 133-year-old record in Russian University Lailas News:
Nigerian man breaks 133-year-old record in Russian University
Nigerian man breaks 133-year-old record as he graduates from Russian University with perfect 5.0 CGPA Newzandar News:
Nigerian man breaks 133-year-old record as he graduates from Russian University with perfect 5.0 CGPA
Nigerian man, Justin Chukwudi Olewuezi breaks 133-year-old record in Russian University Within Nigeria:
Nigerian man, Justin Chukwudi Olewuezi breaks 133-year-old record in Russian University
Osmek News:
Nigerian man breaks 133-year-old record in Russian University


   More Picks
1 "I wasn't sure I'd even see age 30'' - Burna Boy reveals as he appreciates those who celebrated his birthday - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
2 Court warns ICPC against ”delay tactics’ in ex-JAMB registrar’s trial | herald.ng - The Herald, 5 hours ago
3 Buhari appoints Abdulahmid as new Envoy to WTO - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 FEC approves N86.5bn for roads in Rivers, Lagos States - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
5 Buhari has mismanaged Nigeria, says Colonel Dangiwa Umar - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
6 Senate upgrades Maritime Academy to University, Ghana asks Nigeria to review list for banned goods | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 10 hours ago
7 Supreme Court dismisses PDP's appeal, upholds Senator Abiru's victory - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 APC Summons Lai Mohammed Over Parallel Secretariat In Kwara - Information Nigeria, 10 hours ago
9 Two lawyers accused of rigging NBA elections to be arraigned on November 9 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 FEC approves N33.5Bn for NIMASA’s new Headquarters, erosion control in 12 states - The Nation, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info