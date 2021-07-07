Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

British High Commission Replied Nnamdi Kanu's Letter, Pledges Consular Protection—Lawyer
The British High Commission in Nigeria has acknowledged the receipt of the letter written on behalf of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, seeking its support as a British citizen, ...

7 hours ago
