British High Commission Replied Nnamdi Kanu's Letter, Pledges Consular Protection—Lawyer









The British High Commission in Nigeria has acknowledged the receipt of the letter written on behalf of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, seeking its support as a British citizen, ... Sahara Reporters - Nnamdi KanuThe British High Commission in Nigeria has acknowledged the receipt of the letter written on behalf of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, seeking its support as a British citizen, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%