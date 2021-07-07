Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Samuel Ndubuisi, scientific institute MD, killed by gunmen in Enugu
News photo The Cable  - Samuel Ndubuisi, director-general of the Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), has been killed by gunmen in Enugu state.Advertisement SEDI is a federal government institute under the National Agency for Science

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

