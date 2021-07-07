Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Defections: Rep asks Secondus to resign 'so that PDP can come back to life'
The Cable
- Rimamnde Shawulu, a member of the house of representatives, has asked Uche Secondus, national chairman of the...
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Defections: PDP Rep calls on Secondus to resign
The Sun:
Defections: Rep seeks Secondus, others resignation
The News:
Defections: Rep asks Uche Secondus led PDP NWC to resign
Pulse Nigeria:
Lawmaker asks Secondus to resign due to mass defection in PDP
Prompt News:
PDP Rep asks party NWC to resign over mass defection
News Wire NGR:
PDP Lawmaker writes open letter to Uche Secondus; asks him to resign as party chairman
The Eagle Online:
Mass defection: Rep urges PDP National Chairman to resign
News Verge:
Mass defection: Rep urges PDP National Chairman to resign
Daily Nigerian:
Mass defection: Rep urges PDP National Chairman to resign
Politics Nigeria:
Mass Defection: “Uche Secondus has to resign now” – PDP reps member
Naija News:
Lawmaker Asks Uche Secondus, PDP NWC To Resign | Nigeria News
More Picks
1
NCDC records 91 new Covid-19 infections, 168,000 total cases -
National Accord,
17 hours ago
2
Davido Pens Emotional Letter To Late Friend, Obama DMW -
Independent,
8 hours ago
3
FG spends N1.5bn on school feeding programme monthly in Kano State — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
18 hours ago
4
Igboho, Other Yoruba Nation Agitators Insulted Monarchs — Oluwo Gives Reason For Monarchs' Silence On Igboho's House Raid -
Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
5
Senate okays Buhari's N2.3trn foreign loan request -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
6
We have no hand in arrest of ‘Buhari Must Go’ protesters – Dunamis -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
7
IPOB: Don’t jubilate over Nnamani Kanu’s arrest – Ohanaeze Youths tell Buhari Govt -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
8
2023: Why Yahaya Bello is not qualified to be Nigeria’s President – Adeyanju -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
9
Nigerian couple welcomes triplets after 12 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
Kidnappers of Bethel Baptist High School students demand foodstuff from the school to feed the 121 kids held hostage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...