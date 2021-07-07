Let's Help Igboho Though He Abused Us—Gani Adams Appeals To South-West Governors, Ooni, Others









The Aare Oona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has pleaded with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; and Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, to help Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday ... Sahara Reporters - Gani AdamsThe Aare Oona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has pleaded with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; and Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, to help Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday ...



News Credibility Score: 99%