Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
It’s England versus Italy final as Three Lions dump Denmark in Euro 2020 semis
The Guardian
- England came from behind yesterday to beat Denmark 2-1 in the final semifinal game of the Euro 2020.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Euro 2020: 5 Remarkable Lessons Learnt From England 2 - 1 Denmark
Daily Post:
Euro 2020: Harry Kane speaks out after sending England to final
Leadership:
Euro 2020: England Beats Denmark 2-1, Faces Italy In Final
Premium Times:
Euro 2020 Preview: England, Denmark gun for final ticket In Wembley showdown
Signal:
England Beat Denmark to Reach Euro 2020 Final
News Break:
EURO 2020: England Overcome Gallant Denmark To Zoom Into Final
News Verge:
England wear down Denmark to set up Euro 2020 final with Italy — NEWSVERGE
Daily Nigerian:
England beat Denmark to set up Euro 2020 final with Italy
The News Guru:
England reach first Euros final, to battle Italy at Wembley
The Will:
Captain Harry Kane’s Extra Time Goal Sends England To First Final In 55 Years
The Eagle Online:
England set up Italy Euro 2020 final
Republican Nigeria:
Kane Gives England Euro 2020 Final Ticket vs Italy
Global Village Extra:
Kane's Extra-time Goal Sends England To Euro Final
Nigeria Breaking News:
Secured a 2-1 victory after 120 minutes to reach their first-ever Euros final and their first major final in 55 years
Within Nigeria:
Euro 2020: Harry Kane speaks out after sending England to final
The New Diplomat:
How England survived Denmark scare to reach first major final in 55 years
Edujandon:
England 2-1 Denmark: England reach their first international final since 1966
Goal Ball Live:
Kane Gives England Euro 2020 Final Ticket vs Italy | GoalBall
Kemi Filani Blog:
Euro 2020: England and Italy to go head to head in the final
More Picks
1
Senate okays Buhari's N2.3trn foreign loan request -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
2
Buhari appoints Abdulahmid as new Envoy to WTO -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
3
2023: Why Yahaya Bello is not qualified to be Nigeria’s President – Adeyanju -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
4
Nigerian couple welcomes triplets after 12 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Photos and videos from veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo's 60th birthday party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
British High Commission Replied Nnamdi Kanu's Letter, Pledges Consular Protection—Lawyer -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
7
Firstbank Holds SMEConnect Webinar, Enlightens Entrepreneurs on Accessing Finance for Their Business -
Investor King,
17 hours ago
8
Nigerian Army releases list of successful candidates for mass recruitment -
Legit,
21 hours ago
9
FEC approves N33.5Bn for NIMASA’s new Headquarters, erosion control in 12 states -
The Nation,
13 hours ago
10
I Was Mercilessly Beaten In Kenya – Nnamdi Kanu Tells Lawyer, Ejiofor -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
