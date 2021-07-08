Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sunday Igboho obeyed Buhari’s self defence order, shouldn’t be arrested – Omokri
News photo Daily Post  - Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of double-standard in the case of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho. Omokri wondered why the ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sunday Igboho obeyed Buhari’s self defence order, shouldn’t be arrested – Omokri Nigerian Eye:
Sunday Igboho obeyed Buhari’s self defence order, shouldn’t be arrested – Omokri
Sunday Igboho Was Only Obeying Buhari’s Self Defence Order, Shouldn’t Be Arrested – Omokri Gist 36:
Sunday Igboho Was Only Obeying Buhari’s Self Defence Order, Shouldn’t Be Arrested – Omokri
Sunday Igboho Was Only Obeying Buhari’s Self Defence Order, Shouldn’t Be Arrested – Omokri Republican Nigeria:
Sunday Igboho Was Only Obeying Buhari’s Self Defence Order, Shouldn’t Be Arrested – Omokri
Sunday Igboho Complied With Buhari’s Self Defence Order, He Shouldn’t Be Arrested – Reno Omokri Naija on Point:
Sunday Igboho Complied With Buhari’s Self Defence Order, He Shouldn’t Be Arrested – Reno Omokri
Sunday Igboho Complied With Buhari’s Self Defence Order, He Shouldn’t Be Arrested – Reno Omokri Newzandar News:
Sunday Igboho Complied With Buhari’s Self Defence Order, He Shouldn’t Be Arrested – Reno Omokri
Sunday Igboho Only Obeyed Buhari Govt’s Order – Reno Omokri Naija News:
Sunday Igboho Only Obeyed Buhari Govt’s Order – Reno Omokri
Sunday Igboho Should Not Be Arrested For This Reason – Reno Omokri Explains Anaedo Online:
Sunday Igboho Should Not Be Arrested For This Reason – Reno Omokri Explains
Sunday Igboho Was Only Obeying Buhari Tori News:
Sunday Igboho Was Only Obeying Buhari's Self Defence Order, Shouldn’t Be Arrested – Omokri


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army releases list of successful candidates for mass recruitment - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 Buhari appoints Abdulahmid as new Envoy to WTO - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Senate okays Buhari's N2.3trn foreign loan request - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerian couple welcomes triplets after 12 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 FEC approves N86.5bn for roads in Rivers, Lagos States - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
6 Yoruba Nation Protesters Storm Olubadan Palace, Demand Release Of Arrested Agitators - Independent, 19 hours ago
7 Concerns deepen over attacks against children, child abductions in parts of West, Central Africa, UNICEF declares - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
8 2023: Why Yahaya Bello is not qualified to be Nigeria’s President – Adeyanju - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Buhari has mismanaged Nigeria, says Colonel Dangiwa Umar - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
10 British High Commission Replied Nnamdi Kanu's Letter, Pledges Consular Protection—Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info