Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I wasn't sure I'd even see age 30'' - Burna Boy reveals as he appreciates those who celebrated his birthday
News photo Gist Reel  - Recall that Nigerian international artiste, Burna Boy a few days ago clock 30 and celebrated it in Miami.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Odogun! I Wasn’t Sure I’d Even See Age 30, Burna Boy Says Naija Loaded:
Odogun! I Wasn’t Sure I’d Even See Age 30, Burna Boy Says
“I wasn’t sure I’d even see age 30” – Burna Boy appreciates those who celebrated him on his birthday Correct NG:
“I wasn’t sure I’d even see age 30” – Burna Boy appreciates those who celebrated him on his birthday
Burna Boy: “I wasn’t sure I’d even see age 30” Lailas News:
Burna Boy: “I wasn’t sure I’d even see age 30”
“I Remember A Time I Wasn’t Sure I’d Even See Age 30” – Burna Boy KOKO TV Nigeria:
“I Remember A Time I Wasn’t Sure I’d Even See Age 30” – Burna Boy
“I Wasn’t Sure I’d Even See Age 30” Republican Nigeria:
“I Wasn’t Sure I’d Even See Age 30”
“I Wasn’t Sure I’d Even See Age 30” – Burna Boy Reveals As He Appreciates Those Who Celebrated His Birthday Naija on Point:
“I Wasn’t Sure I’d Even See Age 30” – Burna Boy Reveals As He Appreciates Those Who Celebrated His Birthday
Burna Boy Shares Exclusive Photos From His 30th Birthday | MUST-SEE Tunde Ednut:
Burna Boy Shares Exclusive Photos From His 30th Birthday | MUST-SEE
“I Wasn’t Sure I’d Even See Age 30” - Burna Boy Tori News:
“I Wasn’t Sure I’d Even See Age 30” - Burna Boy


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army releases list of successful candidates for mass recruitment - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 Buhari appoints Abdulahmid as new Envoy to WTO - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Senate okays Buhari's N2.3trn foreign loan request - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerian couple welcomes triplets after 12 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 FEC approves N86.5bn for roads in Rivers, Lagos States - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
6 Yoruba Nation Protesters Storm Olubadan Palace, Demand Release Of Arrested Agitators - Independent, 19 hours ago
7 Concerns deepen over attacks against children, child abductions in parts of West, Central Africa, UNICEF declares - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
8 2023: Why Yahaya Bello is not qualified to be Nigeria’s President – Adeyanju - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Buhari has mismanaged Nigeria, says Colonel Dangiwa Umar - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
10 British High Commission Replied Nnamdi Kanu's Letter, Pledges Consular Protection—Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info