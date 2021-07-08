Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC Summons Lai Mohammed Over Parallel Secretariat In Kwara
News photo Information Nigeria  - The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has summoned the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, over a parallel state secretariat the minister opened in Ilorin, the ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC summons Lai Mohammed, accuses him of anti-party activities Vanguard News:
APC summons Lai Mohammed, accuses him of anti-party activities
Lai Mohammed faces sanction as APC Daily Post:
Lai Mohammed faces sanction as APC's national body summons him
APC summons Lai Mohammed, may face sanction for anti-party activities PM News:
APC summons Lai Mohammed, may face sanction for anti-party activities
APC Summons Lai Mohammed Over Parallel Secretariat In Kwara The Nigeria Lawyer:
APC Summons Lai Mohammed Over Parallel Secretariat In Kwara
Lai Moh’d vs Kwara Gov: APC Summons Buhari’s Minister Naija News:
Lai Moh’d vs Kwara Gov: APC Summons Buhari’s Minister
Kwara APC crisis: CECPC summons Lai Mohammed News Breakers:
Kwara APC crisis: CECPC summons Lai Mohammed
APC invites Lai Mohammed over parallel secretariat in Kwara Republican Nigeria:
APC invites Lai Mohammed over parallel secretariat in Kwara
APC summons Lai Mohammed over parallel secretariat in Kwara Within Nigeria:
APC summons Lai Mohammed over parallel secretariat in Kwara
Lai Mohammed Summoned By APC National Body Tori News:
Lai Mohammed Summoned By APC National Body


   More Picks
1 "I wasn't sure I'd even see age 30'' - Burna Boy reveals as he appreciates those who celebrated his birthday - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
2 Court warns ICPC against ”delay tactics’ in ex-JAMB registrar’s trial | herald.ng - The Herald, 5 hours ago
3 Buhari appoints Abdulahmid as new Envoy to WTO - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 FEC approves N86.5bn for roads in Rivers, Lagos States - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
5 Buhari has mismanaged Nigeria, says Colonel Dangiwa Umar - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
6 Senate upgrades Maritime Academy to University, Ghana asks Nigeria to review list for banned goods | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 10 hours ago
7 Supreme Court dismisses PDP's appeal, upholds Senator Abiru's victory - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 APC Summons Lai Mohammed Over Parallel Secretariat In Kwara - Information Nigeria, 10 hours ago
9 Two lawyers accused of rigging NBA elections to be arraigned on November 9 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 FEC approves N33.5Bn for NIMASA’s new Headquarters, erosion control in 12 states - The Nation, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info