Supreme Court dismisses PDP's appeal, upholds Senator Abiru's victory

1
Nigerian Army releases list of successful candidates for mass recruitment - Legit,
24 hours ago
2
Buhari appoints Abdulahmid as new Envoy to WTO - Daily Post,
14 hours ago
3
Senate okays Buhari's N2.3trn foreign loan request - The Punch,
22 hours ago
4
Nigerian couple welcomes triplets after 12 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
FEC approves N86.5bn for roads in Rivers, Lagos States - The Guardian,
17 hours ago
6
Yoruba Nation Protesters Storm Olubadan Palace, Demand Release Of Arrested Agitators - Independent,
19 hours ago
7
Concerns deepen over attacks against children, child abductions in parts of West, Central Africa, UNICEF declares - Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
8
2023: Why Yahaya Bello is not qualified to be Nigeria’s President – Adeyanju - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Buhari has mismanaged Nigeria, says Colonel Dangiwa Umar - Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
10
British High Commission Replied Nnamdi Kanu's Letter, Pledges Consular Protection—Lawyer - Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago