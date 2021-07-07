Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams (Video)
Daily Post  - The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Adams, has said most of the methods being adopted for the actualisation of Yoruba Nation by the self-appointed freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, are wrong.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams (Video) Nigerian Eye:
Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams (Video)
Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s Methods Are Wrong – Gani Adams KOKO TV Nigeria:
Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s Methods Are Wrong – Gani Adams
I Warned Sunday Igboho That His Methods Are Wrong – Gani Adams Reveals Society Gazette Nigeria:
I Warned Sunday Igboho That His Methods Are Wrong – Gani Adams Reveals
“Sunday Igboho’s methods are wrong” – Gani Adams Lailas News:
“Sunday Igboho’s methods are wrong” – Gani Adams
I Warned Sunday Igboho His Methods Are Wrong - Gani Adams | Nigeria News Naija News:
I Warned Sunday Igboho His Methods Are Wrong - Gani Adams | Nigeria News
Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams See Naija:
Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams
Yoruba Nation Now: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams (Video) Osmek News:
Yoruba Nation Now: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams (Video)
Yoruba Nation: Gani Adams claims Sunday Igboho’s methods are wrong Kemi Filani Blog:
Yoruba Nation: Gani Adams claims Sunday Igboho’s methods are wrong
National Daily:
Gani Adams blames Igboho’s method of agitation


   More Picks
1 Buhari appoints Abdulahmid as new Envoy to WTO - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Concerns deepen over attacks against children, child abductions in parts of West, Central Africa, UNICEF declares - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 FEC approves N86.5bn for roads in Rivers, Lagos States - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
4 Buhari has mismanaged Nigeria, says Colonel Dangiwa Umar - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
5 Senate upgrades Maritime Academy to University, Ghana asks Nigeria to review list for banned goods | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 6 hours ago
6 Yoruba Nation Protesters Storm Olubadan Palace, Demand Release Of Arrested Agitators - Independent, 21 hours ago
7 Supreme Court dismisses PDP's appeal, upholds Senator Abiru's victory - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams (Video) - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
9 British High Commission Replied Nnamdi Kanu's Letter, Pledges Consular Protection—Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
10 Firstbank Holds SMEConnect Webinar, Enlightens Entrepreneurs on Accessing Finance for Their Business - Investor King, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info