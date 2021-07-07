Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams (Video)
Daily Post
- The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Adams, has said most of the methods being adopted for the actualisation of Yoruba Nation by the self-appointed freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, are wrong.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Eye:
Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams (Video)
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s Methods Are Wrong – Gani Adams
Society Gazette Nigeria:
I Warned Sunday Igboho That His Methods Are Wrong – Gani Adams Reveals
Lailas News:
“Sunday Igboho’s methods are wrong” – Gani Adams
Naija News:
I Warned Sunday Igboho His Methods Are Wrong - Gani Adams | Nigeria News
See Naija:
Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams
Osmek News:
Yoruba Nation Now: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams (Video)
Kemi Filani Blog:
Yoruba Nation: Gani Adams claims Sunday Igboho’s methods are wrong
National Daily:
Gani Adams blames Igboho’s method of agitation
