Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Footballer, Sergio Ramos signs for Paris Saint-Germain
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Sergio Ramos has joined the club from Real Madrid. 

 

The 35 year-old Spanish defender will wear the numbe

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PSG Daily Post:
PSG 'blown away' by Sergio Ramos
PSG mistakenly announce Sergio Ramos signing The News Guru:
PSG mistakenly announce Sergio Ramos signing
Sergio Ramos Bags 2-Year Deal With French Giants PSG The Will:
Sergio Ramos Bags 2-Year Deal With French Giants PSG
Sergio Ramos has signed up for Paris Saint-Germain Instablog 9ja:
Sergio Ramos has signed up for Paris Saint-Germain
Sergio Ramos Signs For Paris Saint-Germain Tori News:
Sergio Ramos Signs For Paris Saint-Germain


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army releases list of successful candidates for mass recruitment - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Buhari appoints Abdulahmid as new Envoy to WTO - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Senate okays Buhari's N2.3trn foreign loan request - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerian couple welcomes triplets after 12 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 FEC approves N86.5bn for roads in Rivers, Lagos States - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
6 Yoruba Nation Protesters Storm Olubadan Palace, Demand Release Of Arrested Agitators - Independent, 19 hours ago
7 Concerns deepen over attacks against children, child abductions in parts of West, Central Africa, UNICEF declares - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
8 2023: Why Yahaya Bello is not qualified to be Nigeria’s President – Adeyanju - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Buhari has mismanaged Nigeria, says Colonel Dangiwa Umar - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
10 British High Commission Replied Nnamdi Kanu's Letter, Pledges Consular Protection—Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info