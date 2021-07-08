Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FIRS appoints banks to recover N1.8trn taxes from DSTV
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
FIRS appoints banks to recover N1.8trn taxes from DSTV

Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Mohammad Nami said he has appointed all deposit money banks where MultiChoice Nigeria Limited (MCN) and MultiChoice ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Multichoice Nigeria debunks FIRS’ N1.8trn tax debt claim Vanguard News:
Multichoice Nigeria debunks FIRS’ N1.8trn tax debt claim
FIRS Seeks To Freeze Multichoice Accounts Over ₦1.8tn Tax Channels Television:
FIRS Seeks To Freeze Multichoice Accounts Over ₦1.8tn Tax
FIRS goes after MultiChoice over N1.8tr tax liability The Sun:
FIRS goes after MultiChoice over N1.8tr tax liability
MultiChoice Nigeria Denies FIRS Claims Of Tax Evasion Biz Watch Nigeria:
MultiChoice Nigeria Denies FIRS Claims Of Tax Evasion
FIRS Appoints Banks to Freeze, Recover N1.8tr from Multichoice DSTV The Herald:
FIRS Appoints Banks to Freeze, Recover N1.8tr from Multichoice DSTV
FIRS To Freeze MultiChoice Banks Accounts Over Alleged N1.8 Trillion Tax Fraud Information Nigeria:
FIRS To Freeze MultiChoice Banks Accounts Over Alleged N1.8 Trillion Tax Fraud
Multichoice Nigeria Debunks FIRS’ N1.8trn Tax Debt Claim The Street Journal:
Multichoice Nigeria Debunks FIRS’ N1.8trn Tax Debt Claim
FIRS accuses Multichoice of tax evasion, orders banks to freeze accounts Pulse Nigeria:
FIRS accuses Multichoice of tax evasion, orders banks to freeze accounts
1.8 Trillion Fraud: FIRS To Freeze MultiChoice Bank Accounts Over Non-compliance KOKO TV Nigeria:
1.8 Trillion Fraud: FIRS To Freeze MultiChoice Bank Accounts Over Non-compliance
FIRS appoints commercial banks to freeze, recover N1.8trn from accounts of Multichoice News Diary Online:
FIRS appoints commercial banks to freeze, recover N1.8trn from accounts of Multichoice
Multichoice Nigeria debunks FIRS’ N1.8trillion tax debt claim Affairs TV:
Multichoice Nigeria debunks FIRS’ N1.8trillion tax debt claim
FG to freeze MultiChoice bank accounts over N1.8 trillion tax debt Online Nigeria:
FG to freeze MultiChoice bank accounts over N1.8 trillion tax debt
FIRS names banks to freeze MultiChoice account over N1.8tn tax evasion Business Hilights:
FIRS names banks to freeze MultiChoice account over N1.8tn tax evasion
Financial Post:
Nigeria to freeze MultiChoice Africa accounts to recover $4.4 billion


   More Picks
1 ''We?re in high spirit that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will soon come out of detention sooner than expected''- Lawyer says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian Customs generates over N1trn revenue in 6 months - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
3 Burna Boy Denies Being In Competition With Wizkid, Says Wizkid Only Sings About Women - Too Xclusive, 16 hours ago
4 FIRS appoints banks to recover N1.8trn taxes from DSTV - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 16-year-old twin sisters impregnated by same boy in Cameroon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 Fredrick Nwabufo: The partitioning of Nigeria ahead of 2023 - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 Corruption: Nigeria‘ll get out of its predicament – EFCC Chairman - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
8 Biafra, Oduduwa: Why Nnamdi Kanu can’t be compared to Sunday Igboho – Guru Maharaji Ji - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 ‘Your future husband will find you before the end of 2021’, Actress Moyo Lawal prays for single Nigerian ladies - Kemi Filani Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Igboho drags FG before Abuja court, demands release of detained aides - The Punch, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info