Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
FIRS appoints banks to recover N1.8trn taxes from DSTV
Nigerian Tribune
- Tribune Online
FIRS appoints banks to recover N1.8trn taxes from DSTV
Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Mohammad Nami said he has appointed all deposit money banks where MultiChoice Nigeria Limited (MCN) and MultiChoice ...
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Multichoice Nigeria debunks FIRS’ N1.8trn tax debt claim
Channels Television:
FIRS Seeks To Freeze Multichoice Accounts Over ₦1.8tn Tax
The Sun:
FIRS goes after MultiChoice over N1.8tr tax liability
Biz Watch Nigeria:
MultiChoice Nigeria Denies FIRS Claims Of Tax Evasion
The Herald:
FIRS Appoints Banks to Freeze, Recover N1.8tr from Multichoice DSTV
Information Nigeria:
FIRS To Freeze MultiChoice Banks Accounts Over Alleged N1.8 Trillion Tax Fraud
The Street Journal:
Multichoice Nigeria Debunks FIRS’ N1.8trn Tax Debt Claim
Pulse Nigeria:
FIRS accuses Multichoice of tax evasion, orders banks to freeze accounts
KOKO TV Nigeria:
1.8 Trillion Fraud: FIRS To Freeze MultiChoice Bank Accounts Over Non-compliance
News Diary Online:
FIRS appoints commercial banks to freeze, recover N1.8trn from accounts of Multichoice
Affairs TV:
Multichoice Nigeria debunks FIRS’ N1.8trillion tax debt claim
Online Nigeria:
FG to freeze MultiChoice bank accounts over N1.8 trillion tax debt
Business Hilights:
FIRS names banks to freeze MultiChoice account over N1.8tn tax evasion
Financial Post:
Nigeria to freeze MultiChoice Africa accounts to recover $4.4 billion
More Picks
1
''We?re in high spirit that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will soon come out of detention sooner than expected''- Lawyer says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Nigerian Customs generates over N1trn revenue in 6 months -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
3
Burna Boy Denies Being In Competition With Wizkid, Says Wizkid Only Sings About Women -
Too Xclusive,
16 hours ago
4
FIRS appoints banks to recover N1.8trn taxes from DSTV -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
5
16-year-old twin sisters impregnated by same boy in Cameroon -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
6
Fredrick Nwabufo: The partitioning of Nigeria ahead of 2023 -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
7
Corruption: Nigeria‘ll get out of its predicament – EFCC Chairman -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
8
Biafra, Oduduwa: Why Nnamdi Kanu can’t be compared to Sunday Igboho – Guru Maharaji Ji -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
‘Your future husband will find you before the end of 2021’, Actress Moyo Lawal prays for single Nigerian ladies -
Kemi Filani Blog,
24 hours ago
10
Igboho drags FG before Abuja court, demands release of detained aides -
The Punch,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...