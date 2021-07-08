FIRS appoints banks to recover N1.8trn taxes from DSTV

FIRS appoints banks to recover N1.8trn taxes from DSTV



Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Mohammad Nami said he has appointed all deposit money banks where MultiChoice Nigeria Limited (MCN) and MultiChoice ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineFIRS appoints banks to recover N1.8trn taxes from DSTVChairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Mohammad Nami said he has appointed all deposit money banks where MultiChoice Nigeria Limited (MCN) and MultiChoice ...



News Credibility Score: 99%