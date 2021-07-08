Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Nigerian Customs generates over N1trn revenue in 6 months
Daily Nigerian
- The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has generated N1.003 trillion revenue in six months.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Customs generates over N1trn revenue in six months
PM News:
Customs generates over N1trn revenue in 6 months
National Accord:
Nigeria Customs generates over N1trn revenue in 6 months
News Diary Online:
Customs generates over N1trn revenue in 6 months
News Verge:
Customs generates over N1trn revenue in 6 months
Studio CB55:
Customs generates over N1trn revenue in six months
Maritime First Newspaper:
ATTAH: Customs generates over N1trn revenue in 6 months
iBrand TV:
Nigerian Customs generates over N1trn revenue in 6 months
More Picks
1
"I wasn't sure I'd even see age 30'' - Burna Boy reveals as he appreciates those who celebrated his birthday -
Gist Reel,
9 hours ago
2
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released – Lawyer, Ejiofor assures -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
3
Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s methods wrong – Gani Adams (Video) -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
4
Court warns ICPC against ”delay tactics’ in ex-JAMB registrar’s trial | herald.ng -
The Herald,
3 hours ago
5
Buhari appoints Abdulahmid as new Envoy to WTO -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
6
FEC approves N86.5bn for roads in Rivers, Lagos States -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
7
Buhari has mismanaged Nigeria, says Colonel Dangiwa Umar -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
8
Senate upgrades Maritime Academy to University, Ghana asks Nigeria to review list for banned goods | 5 Things That Should Matter Today -
YNaija,
8 hours ago
9
Yoruba Nation Protesters Storm Olubadan Palace, Demand Release Of Arrested Agitators -
Independent,
23 hours ago
10
Supreme Court dismisses PDP's appeal, upholds Senator Abiru's victory -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
