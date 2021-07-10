Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Euro 2020: UEFA to punish England over penalty incident during 2-1 win over Denmark
Daily Post
- UEFA have charged England after a fan shone a laser pointer at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel's face during their Euro 2020 semi-final victory on
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Euro 2020: UEFA charges England for 'laser' penalty incident
Nigerian Tribune:
Euro 2020: England charged by UEFA over fan unrest - Sporting Tribune
The Guardian:
UEFA charges England for fans' laser pointing
The Trent:
UEFA Charges England Over Laser During Denmark Match
Ripples Nigeria:
Euro 2020: England charged by UEFA after crowd disturbances, others during Denmark clash
News Break:
EURO 2020: England Charged By UEFA Over Laser Incident, Anthem Booing
Nigerian Eye:
Euro 2020: UEFA to punish England over penalty incident during 2-1 win over Denmark
TV360 Nigeria:
UEFA Charges England For Fans’ Laser Pointing
More Picks
1
“He proposed to me the first time he met me” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn reveals how they met -
Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
2
Twitter ban: ECOWAS court merges four suits against Nigerian government -
The Nation,
16 hours ago
3
Nigerian Goalkeeper Signs New Contract At Arsenal, Promoted To First Team -
Complete Sports,
17 hours ago
4
This Is First Time Baptist School Pupils Are Abducted In 166 Years – Nigerian Baptist Slams Buhari Government -
Tori News,
9 hours ago
5
England vs Italy Euro 2020 final comes up live on DStv, Gotv channels | herald.ng -
The Herald,
8 hours ago
6
Supporters Club gives posthumous award to Muda Lawal 30 years after death -
Pulse Nigeria,
6 hours ago
7
‘My Private Life Is Not Your Business,’ Actor Yul Edochie Reacts To Claims Of Impregnating Actress Judy Austin -
Information Nigeria,
7 hours ago
8
90-Minute Away From Glory As Brazil Battle Argentina In Copa America Final -
Complete Sports,
6 hours ago
9
Naira Slumps Further, Exchanges for 504/$ at Parallel Market -
Affairs TV,
15 hours ago
10
No peace in any state that bans Open Grazing – Fulani Group threatens Southern Govs -
Politics Nigeria,
15 hours ago
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
